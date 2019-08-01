{{featured_button_text}}

As Donald Trump relentlessly leads our country into the abyss of a totalitarian dictatorship, there is a deafening silence among Republicans who stand stone-faced in the wake of President Trump's vicious attacks on the media, political opponents, his daily lies, racist attacks on people of color and his calculated political rallies which are designed to whip up his "MAGA" followers into an emotional frenzy that reminds one of past and current dictators. 

Donald Trump is systematically destroying our democratic republic while his republican cohorts follow him around like docile sheep who barely bleat out criticisms of his vicious diatribes. President Trump buddies up to international dictators while disrespecting our democratic allies. There will be dire consequences for our country, children, grandchildren and generations to come if we have four more years of Trumpism.

History shows us that no country is immune to what is currently happening in our country. It takes men and women of courage, goodwill and the nerve to say no to the march toward autocracy. We cannot allow our democratic republic be destroyed by being passive to what is happening. We have seen this movie before in the 1930s. We cannot let it happen here. There is no room for silent sheep in the face of a ravenous wolf. 

Joseph Kiemen, Racine

