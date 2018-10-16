The RJT headlines regarding a new sports complex in Racine seemed really good until I read that it would be developed at Pritchard Park. We desperately need our Nature Corridors or natural green spaces in Racine not only to provide food and habitat for wildlife but also for our residents to explore, learn and enjoy. The loss of this critical habitat will deeply impact the well-being of our entire community.
The Friends of Pritchard Park and interested community members have been working with Root-Pike WIN and Racine County to restore this area to a natural state for wildlife and for a place where our community can relax, study and enjoy nature. Schools take field trips to Pritchard Park to explore nature. People walk there everyday to exercise and enjoy the out-of-doors. Photographers go there to take pictures. It is truly a treasure for our county.
We have so many empty buildings and paved parking lots, like the former K Mart, that could be redeveloped into a sports complex. It may cost more to develop these, but it would be worth it.
Why must they take away one of the few natural areas we have? These contribute to our quality of life in Racine. Other avenues for the development must be sought. Also, how can Racine Unified contribute $3 million to this project and not have money to repair the pool at Case High School? We need our nature corridor parks.
Marilyn Kiemen, Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.