The RJT headlines regarding a new sports complex in Racine seemed really good until I read that it would be developed at Pritchard Park. We desperately need our Nature Corridors or natural green spaces in Racine not only to provide food and habitat for wildlife but also for our residents to explore, learn and enjoy. The loss of this critical habitat will deeply impact the well-being of our entire community.

The Friends of Pritchard Park and interested community members have been working with Root-Pike WIN and Racine County to restore this area to a natural state for wildlife and for a place where our community can relax, study and enjoy nature. Schools take field trips to Pritchard Park to explore nature. People walk there everyday to exercise and enjoy the out-of-doors. Photographers go there to take pictures. It is truly a treasure for our county.

We have so many empty buildings and paved parking lots, like the former K Mart, that could be redeveloped into a sports complex. It may cost more to develop these, but it would be worth it.

Why must they take away one of the few natural areas we have? These contribute to our quality of life in Racine. Other avenues for the development must be sought. Also, how can Racine Unified contribute $3 million to this project and not have money to repair the pool at Case High School? We need our nature corridor parks.

Marilyn Kiemen, Racine

