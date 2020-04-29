Kiemen: Pandemic hysteria

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 11, 1918, Dr. George Ruhland, health commissioner of Milwaukee, issued a flyer containing rules on how to prevent becoming infected with the Spanish flu, which actually began in an Army barracks in Kentucky.

These recommendations are similar to those currently in place to prevent infection from COVD-19. Milwaukeeans complied with these set of rules. As a result, the city’s mortality rate was 0.4% of the population far below the 50% mortality rate of cities like Pittsburgh and Scranton in Pennsylvania.

Today, there are nationwide demonstrations against “safer at home” policies. People toting firearms surrounded the Michigan statehouse and screamed “lock her up” at Gov. Gretchen Witmer. Similar demonstrations occurred in Virginia, Arizona and Wisconsin. They are encouraged by Donald Trump, a wannabe dictator whose scientific knowledge about infectious diseases is zilch.

These demonstrators seem to be coordinated by right-wing extremist groups like Freedom Works, a Koch brothers funded organization responsible for the emergence of the Tea Party in 2010. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling was caught up in this hysteria by refusing to enforce Gov. Evers’ Safer at Home policy. His counterpart in Kenosha, Sheriff David Beth, rationally did the opposite.