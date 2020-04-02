Kiemen: Our children are our future

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The most important asset to any society is its people — especially its young people. Look around the world and you will find countries that have a strong public school system are thriving. Those that do not fully support all of their children are languishing in underutilized human resources, crushing poverty and very low gross domestic product, as well as violence due to income disparity.

There are individuals and organizations in our society that cringe at paying taxes to support our public schools. Unfortunately, that includes some in Racine and the surrounding area. They seek to privatize our public schools.

We supported the development of Pritchard Park as a recreational mecca for the young people of Racine. We support the building of new hotels, repurposed buildings for modern apartments and event centers. And, if we can support the building of Foxconn with billions of dollars of state and local taxpayer funds, then we must support the RUSD referendum on April 7 to develop 21st century facilities and programs for our children.

Former Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes remarked that “taxes are what we pay for a civilized society.” It is also the mark of a civilized society to promote the welfare and future of our children. On April 7, vote yes for the RUSD referendum. We will.

Joseph and Marilyn Kiemen, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0