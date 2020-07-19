Kiemen: Me vs. We

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party, both nationally and in Wisconsin, have embraced the concept of “Me.”

People, organizations and nations who adopt this way of thinking are selfish, lack empathy with other people, play the blame game, are prone to narcissistic behaviors and tend to flaunt the rule of law and ethics.

For example, the “Me” people have weaponized COVID-19 by blaming China of purposely blowing the virus our way and are currently falsely piling on Dr. Fauci and the scientific community for providing erroneous information and over-hyping the severity of COVID-19. Reality check. Governors who opened their states too soon have seen a horrific spike in the spread of the virus.

Another characteristic of “Me” people; they tend to disbelieve scientific facts. They are following the pied piper of Trump who is leading his children down the rat hole of lies and deception to achieve his goal: total unmitigated power.

I’d rather follow Cheryl Abbott, whose commentary in the July 13 issue of The Journal Times, “The coronavirus is not a joke” recounting her 45-year-old son’s successful but horrific battle against COVID-19.

She said it best when she wrote the following: