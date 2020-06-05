Kiemen: Making justice happen
0 comments

Kiemen: Making justice happen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We have been outraged by witnessing, through cell phone video, events of severe injustice. And throughout our country, thousands are angrily reacting against these marches, demonstrations, etc. At some point, however, we must turn our anger into purposeful actions and move forward to find justice and healing. And we must do this before the bad elements — people who just want to destroy and disrupt — take over.

By seeking outcomes that are just and loving for all, we can make justice happen. This will involve discussion, sharing our ideas, and working together to protect and to do good for all.

This requires a new kind of courage — a courage to use our energy to find positive, constructive ways forward with plans and specific steps to rebuild better and smarter: Making justice happen. Together we can do this. Together we can share our ideas and support and elect leaders who will act courageously for peace, positive change and the well-being of all. In the words of Congressman John Lewis: “Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote … Be constructive, not destructive.”

Marilyn Kiemen, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kristopeit: Restaurant reopening

Cory Mason along with the boss of the health department, Bowersox, I suppose, have announced that Racine restaurants will be allowed to reopen…

Letters

Jacobson: Beware of barbecue bugs

There was good news from COVID-19 for Memorial Day. We didn't get stuck in traffic jams. And, the meat shortage kept us safe from our outdoor grills.

Letters

Lemke: Grateful for my community

Looking from the 20,000 view the coronavirus pandemic is a massive event we all hope we won’t have to deal with again in our lifetimes. Busine…

Letters

Sobota: Pandemic fiasco

The orange clown said that the virus will just end. This is probably true. The 1918 pandemic ended after about 12 months when 500 million or o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News