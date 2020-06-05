Kiemen: Making justice happen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have been outraged by witnessing, through cell phone video, events of severe injustice. And throughout our country, thousands are angrily reacting against these marches, demonstrations, etc. At some point, however, we must turn our anger into purposeful actions and move forward to find justice and healing. And we must do this before the bad elements — people who just want to destroy and disrupt — take over.

By seeking outcomes that are just and loving for all, we can make justice happen. This will involve discussion, sharing our ideas, and working together to protect and to do good for all.

This requires a new kind of courage — a courage to use our energy to find positive, constructive ways forward with plans and specific steps to rebuild better and smarter: Making justice happen. Together we can do this. Together we can share our ideas and support and elect leaders who will act courageously for peace, positive change and the well-being of all. In the words of Congressman John Lewis: “Organize. Demonstrate. Sit-in. Stand-up. Vote … Be constructive, not destructive.”

Marilyn Kiemen, Racine

