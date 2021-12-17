Kiemen: Infected with Trumpism

The greatest threat to our democracy is the Republican Party. It has been infected with the Trumpism virus and its toxic variants.

The effects have been devastating: The Jan. 6, 2021, attack on our capitol; the voter suppression laws passed by Republican legislatures; the coordinated attacks in public school boards to replace existing board members with right-wing extremists; the widespread effort to replace state election officials and commissions with right-wing political hacks; and the list goes on.

The Republican attempt to undermine and destroy out democratic republic by a thousand cuts is succeeding. They want absolute power and authoritarian rule.

The media in our country is passive and lukewarm to the fact that our country is in deep trouble, that our democracy is hanging by a thread, that from Wisconsin to across our nation Republicans are anti-democratic, anti-science, anti-election integrity, anti-common decency, do not believe the common good and have succumbed to dangerous conspiracy theories.

Columnist Dana Milbank wrote that "We need skeptical, independent press. But how about being partisans for democracy? The country is in an existential struggle between self-governance and an authoritarian alternative. And we in the news media, collectively, have given equal, if not slightly more favorable, treatment to the authoritarians..."

The American voter must choose between the following: Whether we want to live in a constitutional democratic republic that follow the rule of law, or whether we want to live in an authoritarian state. This is the stark reality facing this country.

Joseph Kiemen, Racine

