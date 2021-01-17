Kiemen: Hold the seditionists accountable

The assault of Jan. 6 on our national Capitol by Trump insurrectionists was inevitable. It was the culmination of years of racial and ethnic attacks on people of color stoked by a fascist dictator, Donald Trump. His appeal was always to white supremacists who saw him as a cult figure. In its very essence, it was a continuation of the American Civil War.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Trump flew into Milwaukee for a MAGA rally at Panther Arena. On board with him on Air Force One were Wisconsin congressman Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson. A video showed both Steil and Johnson revving the crowd to a frenzy for their cult hero, Donald Trump.

These enablers, along with Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley and the entire Republican caucus in Congress were praetorian guards for the most dangerous president of the United States. Like the appeasers of Hitler and Mussolini that led to World War II, Trump's appeasers led to the inevitable events of Jan. 6.

What should happen to the seditious Trump and his seditious enablers? They should be held accountable both in the courts and at the voting booth for their efforts in aiding and abetting the attempted overthrow of our democratic republic.