Fear is a word that we personally experience from time-to-time. However, there is another kind of fear, collective fear that is stoked by a person who seeks to use such fear for his or her own purposes. A person like that tends to be selfish, ignorant, immature, narcissistic, narrow-minded, and always plays the role of victim.
We are witnessing such a person in Donald Trump, a childish amoral autocrat. He is tearing down our democratic republic and replacing it with an authoritarian-dictatorship type of government. He calls himself a “nationalist,” a code word for white supremacist.
He plays on our fears of “the other.” For example, that caravan of menacing migrants from Central America and Mexico who, according to Trump, are composed of rapists and thugs. He demonizes his political opponents, incites people at his rallies, and declares that the mainstream media is the enemy of the people. Shades of authoritarian rhetoric from the historical past. And where is the Republican Party and its followers? Marching lock-step behind him like subservient foot soldiers.
Trump wants total power, is self-righteous, and verbally trashes anyone who is critical of him or his policies. Hopefully, Americans will rise up and say, “Enough of this demagoguery” and vote both Trump and his Republican lapdogs out of power. We have a responsibility to save our democratic republic. To paraphrase Franklin Roosevelt, “The only thing we have to fear is Trump himself.”
Joseph Kiemen, Racine
