Kiemen: Destroying our republic

Drip by drip, Donald Trump is destroying our democratic republic. He is inciting his fanatical MAGA thugs, his sons and daughters of anarchy and mayhem, to violence. This is what fascist dictators do; from Julius and Augustus Caesar in Rome to Napoleon, Hitler, Mussolini, Franco and Maduro in Venezuela. To them, liberty means selfishness while they laugh at the concept of the common good. Total power is the only game in town.

If Donald Trump is allowed to pursue his madness and lunacy of trying to overturn this election, our democracy is in great peril. If his maniacal lemmings continue to adore him as a savior and feed his cult of personality, there may be violence. And if his spineless Republican lackeys in the Senate and throughout our country continue to support his efforts to overthrow our constitutional democratic republic, they are responsible for any violence and threats that may occur. This country is at a tipping point. Enough is enough.