Kiemen: Democracy in peril

Donald Trump is a direct threat to our national security. He trashes the factual reports of our intelligent agencies, is delusional when he continues to believe in conspiracy theories regarding Ukraine, frequently attacks Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, reverses military court decisions thereby undermining the military chain of command, attacks our foreign policy officials, and dismisses any official that he has appointed who disagrees with him creating a revolving door of department leadership.

For over thirty years he has been played by Russian crime syndicates, especially Russian leader, Vladimir Putin. They groomed and cultivated him by appealing to his lust for money and to his narcissistic personality. Russian oligarchs loaned him money in 2000 when he was cash poor, when no other bank would. According to intelligence expert Malcom Nance, in his book, The Plot to Betray America, “Luxury real estate was a great tax haven for Russian oligarchs, and Donald Trump specialized in just that. Each of these individuals working on his projects always seemed to have ties to one of two organizations: the Russian mafia or Russian intelligence agencies.”