Kiemen: Book banning

On Jan. 27, two men were seen hauling out books from the Granbury Texas Independent School District’s high school library. They were not checking them out to read. They were permanently removing them from the library because the school board voted 7-0 to have them banned, period. Right-wing Republican extremists across this country are seeking to ban books that deal with racism, LGBTQ themes, language issues and anything that deals with issues they don’t like. Students appeared before the Granbury School Board and loudly protested that this was an infringement on their First Amendment constitutional rights.

In authoritarian dictatorships, censorship is a fact. In Nazi Germany books were burned in huge pyres. Paper burns at Fahrenheit 451 which happens to be the title of Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel of a few decades ago. Today, this may no longer be dystopian, but a possible reality. We live in an era of fear and fear-mongering.

In Wisconsin, Republicans have offered a series of bills that would destroy public education and throw money at private and religious schools. In Raymond elementary schools, three books were taken off the library book shelves. Rep. Bryan Steil frequently uses the phrase “election integrity” which is a code word for voter suppression laws. Robin Vos and Michael Gableman both kissed the ring of Sir Donald by foolishly tracking down evidence of voter fraud, known as “The Big Lie.”

All of these bills and countless reams of paper produced by these neo-fascists should be put in a huge pile and burned at Fahrenheit 451.

Joseph Kiemen, Racine

