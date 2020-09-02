Kiemen: Autocrats at the gate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What do presidents Viktor Orban of Hungary, Andrzej Duda of Poland, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayep Erdogan of Turkey, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus and Donald Trump of the United States have in common? They are all autocrats whose policies have shifted their countries from democratic to authoritarian states.

They all have replaced competent heads of institutions within their countries with political hacks, vilified the press and in some cases, like Hungary, nationalized the press and all media.

Many have used conspiracy theories to blame their opponents for imagined offenses or crimes against the state. For example, Orban in Hungary blamed George Soros, a Hungarian survivor of the Holocaust, for financing the migration of thousands of immigrants from Syria for settlement in Hungary. These immigrants passed through Hungary, and did not settle there. Genetic purity is encouraged by paying married couples for each child born.

In the United States, Trump used birtherism, stating that former president Barack Obama and now vice-presidential pick Kamala Harris were not United States citizens and therefore could not run for the highest offices in the land. Trump often retweets conspiracy theories such as the Clinton and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundations are involved in child sex trafficking.