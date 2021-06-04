Kiemen: Attack on our democratic republic

The Republican Party has embraced Trumpism as its guiding principle. It is a cult of personality that is reminiscent of the dictators that ruled the ancient Roman Empire.

These Republican cultists are using four tactics to consolidate their power that would destroy our democratic republic.

Tactic no. 1: Promote the “big lie” that the Democrats stole the election from Donald Trump by passing legislation that would suppress the vote in future elections.

Tactic no. 2: Hire fake auditing organizations like Cyber Ninjas in Arizona whose CEO has ties to the Trump team. They use terms like “forensic audits” to sound official and legitimate. Or, like Trump wannabe, Robin Vos of Wisconsin, hire cops to ferret out “election irregularities” so republican legislators can pass laws to rig the next election. Like the first tactic, tactic no. 2 is spreading to other states.

Tactic no. 3: Take away the powers of secretaries of states occupied by democrats. This is happening in Arizona and Michigan. Or, defeat them in the next election. Expect this to spread to other states as well.