As a senior I am surprised at the numbers of drivers who have the handicapped card hanging from the rear mirror as they are in motion and driving in traffic. It is not legal to do this and you can be fined. Safety and good vision should in the minds of all with the card regardless of age. This is a dangerous habit.
My observations of our community drivers are concerning as it seems traffic is heavier than ever and will be more as Foxconn develops.
As you drive in our community you can’t help but notice drivers with the phone stuck to the side their heads.
Drivers look down at their laps as they text while in motion.
Drivers that go straight ahead in lanes that are marked right or left turn only.
Drivers that speed up to make sure they go through the intersection with the light turning red.
Drivers that turn or change lanes and never use a directional signal. Pass where double lines mean “No Passing.”
Driverless cars are coming? I think they are already here.
Carl Kiefer, Racine
