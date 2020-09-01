Khaligian: Thanks for Armenian Picnic support

Thanks for Armenian Picnic support

The Board of Trustees and Church Auxiliary of St. Hagop Armenian Church would like to thank all of our parishioners, friends and supporters for making this year’s extra-ordinary Armenian “Madagh” Picnic a great success. Due to COVID-19, the annual picnic was postponed from the last Sunday of June to Aug. 30, moved from Johnson Park to our church grounds, and we could only prepare and serve the madagh and bulghur which only accounts for half of the picnic revenue. However, due to everyone’s generosity, this year’s revenue was as bountiful as any other year and we owe everyone a great thank you. We hope to see you all again next year on June 27.