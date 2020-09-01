 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Khaligian: Thanks for Armenian Picnic support
0 comments

Khaligian: Thanks for Armenian Picnic support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks for Armenian Picnic support

The Board of Trustees and Church Auxiliary of St. Hagop Armenian Church would like to thank all of our parishioners, friends and supporters for making this year’s extra-ordinary Armenian “Madagh” Picnic a great success. Due to COVID-19, the annual picnic was postponed from the last Sunday of June to Aug. 30, moved from Johnson Park to our church grounds, and we could only prepare and serve the madagh and bulghur which only accounts for half of the picnic revenue. However, due to everyone’s generosity, this year’s revenue was as bountiful as any other year and we owe everyone a great thank you. We hope to see you all again next year on June 27.

A. Zohrab Khaligian,

Kenosha Armenian

Picnic Chairperson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Wirtz: For the common good

In a recent interview by The Journal Times with some local state government elected officials, it was stated that no one was going to tell the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News