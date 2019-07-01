The entire St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church community would like to thank everyone who attended this year's Annual Armenian "Madagh" Picnic at Johnson Park on Sunday.
Now in our 81st year, the support of the community has given us strength to continue for another 81 years.
Zohrab Khaligian, Kenosha
