I have lived in Racine for 35 years and owned a business in town for 20 years. Something has happened and we are stuck and not going forward, but backward. We give freely to Foxcom but nothing to our population. I include Mount Pleasant, Caledonia and Racine in this group.
It is astounding that we live so near Kenosha and it is thriving. I cannot believe that renting Pershing Park could cost $7,000. No one can afford Festival Hall or Memorial Hall, and now not the park. If we lose Salmon-A-Rama, Kenosha will take it over and make it really successful again. Ten years ago, we had eight to 10 festivals a year, lots of weddings and dog and cat shows. Soon our lakefront will be empty. Let’s all think about that.
This city overcharged businesses on property taxes at the mall, utilities charged inflated rates for gas and electricity, therefore all your retail has moved south to Highway 50 in Kenosha or gone out of business.
Let’s ask ourselves who makes all these decisions. We have all of these fancy titles in City Hall and a City Council that should be ashamed. Why redo Monument Square if the fees to use it are so high no one can afford to use it? Parking does not need a study, no one wants it except City Hall and the council.
Save our money, and let's all work hard to get our city back on track.
Jane Key
Racine
