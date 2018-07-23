When I first met Nick Polce in January this year, I was very impressed. His values and positions align with mine— pro-Constitution, pro-life, pro-states' rights, strong borders, smaller government, term limits and balanced budget amendment.
His patriotism is a big part of who he is. As a Green Beret veteran, he has lived the micro-management of bureaucrats. After 11½ years in service with eight deployments, he developed a passion to improve aspects of our government. As a small business owner, he understands the work to build a business that you want to pass on to your son. He grasps business economics, taxes, and inheritance.
His well-run, grassroots campaign has clearly listed his positions with details. Check out his “I Believe” page. Other candidates have criticized he gives too much detail. What? Polce believes voters want to make an informed choice by knowing the facts to cast a smart vote which they will not regret.
Polce has the intelligence to respect voters’ ability to understand the issues. He has posted multiple Youtube clips describing his positions. Seek to be informed on the issues that matter to you. Join me in voting for Conservative Republican Nick Polce.
Ultimately, I believe Polce is the only Republican candidate who is capable to win the seat of Wisconsin 1st District in November. We need to keep the Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bonnie Ketterhagen
Burlington
