Ketterhagen: Lack of leadership at BASD

There is an indication that the Burlington Area School District’s budget will be short anywhere from $636,000 (best case) to $1.3 million (worst case). There is also talk about the potential of an operating fund referendum in the near future. Where is the leadership from the board president? What is her plan to ensure the school district will be maintaining quality staff, student programming and fiscal responsibility for the taxpayers of the Burlington Area School District?

What happened to the 2019-2020 budget because of the closed school system?

Where is the four months expense item from Aramark services?

What happened to the non-provided services to the Burlington Area School District from Thomas Bus Services?

What are the school counselors, nurses, aides, physical education sports costs not provided to students?

What happened to the secretarial staff not needed and building principal duty reduction?

What happened to the line item expenses for prom?

What about other expense items that could be put on hold for a year such as cash-in-lieu, optional disability insurance, reduction in the health insurance deductible with a co-pay added, steps/lanes movements, wage freezes?