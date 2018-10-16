On Oct. 8, the B.A.S.D. school board passed (6-1) a motion to approve Employee Handbook updates. The majority of the changes were clerical; statue updates per the Act 10 legislation.
However, one item in Section 12 Personal Leave which was changed that mimics “PORK” within a legislative bill. This little change was small but significant. Philip Ketterhagen made a motion to discuss and to vote on section 12.01 as a standalone item. It was seconded by Taylor Wishau but was defeated in a 5-2 vote.
Approval was given to allow two (of 10) sick days to be called personal days. If not used within the year the renamed sick days are accumulated as sick days.
The point in question was “Section 12.01 D. Employees may carry over one personal leave day to a maximum of two Five to be used for approved reasons.” Currently, the handbook allows the accumulation of two personal days per year. Do not confuse saved personal days with renamed sick days. This is an increase of banking three additional personal days which will be paid at their daily salary rate when used. (Approximately $1,281 per teacher times 274 teachers = $350,994).
This future obligation of a monetary issue was not discussed by the whole board in open session and was not a roll call vote. Transparency from this board was not shown.
Bonnie Ketterhagen, Burlington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.