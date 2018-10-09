Maintenance borrowing over a 20 year loan is not logical $6.5 million for maintenance needs of the schools other than the Karcher influence on the referendum is very misleading as stated on the BASD website as too large amount to be part of the school budget.
The engineering report which produced the $6.5 million maintenance need was predicated on need to spread over a 10 year period. Therefore only $650,000 is needed yearly to do the timed maintenance projects. Some years less than $650,000 a year and the larger projects have $5.1 million reserve funds to carryover the shortfall of the maintenance needed.
Board, administration and staff have decided that a 5-8 graded middle school will be needed to fulfill the students needed in prior years of discussion. This 2018 referendum is predicated on a 6-8 middle school and K4-5 grade elementary schools.
In the finalization of the referendum the board voted 4-3 for the 6-8 middle school. In the final wording of the referendum the board vote was 5-2. What do the no voting board members know that the public is not aware of or has missed in regards to the referendum.
Again, maintenance borrowing over a 20-year loan is not logical.
Philip Ketterhagen, Burlington
