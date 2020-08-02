You have permission to edit this article.
Ketterer: Deficit spending and our kids
Ketterer: Deficit spending and our kids

“If there must be trouble let it be in my day that my child may know peace.” Thomas Paine. My how far we’ve fallen. Instead, today it appears most children (who rarely suffer from or transmit COVID-19) are prevented from in-class education (the one thing everyone the world over knows is in their best interest).

"That’s on top of crushing the GDP by totalitarian elected officials (and many not elected) scuttling businesses with arbitrary and capricious rules. Every job my wife and I ever had to support our family was “essential.” Sorry, Mr. Paine. Today’s society doesn’t care that children will be ill-prepared to handle the unfathomable deficit spending we’re piling on their backs … our society says “screw the kids.”

Brian Ketterer, Mount Pleasant

