Kerbawy: Election will have death toll

The Republican Party, and their aiders and abettors on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, have committed a crime against humanity, by weaponizing the COVID-19 pandemic, then aiming it at the people of Wisconsin, and then stating, "Your Life or Your Vote."

This election will have a death toll. This is a betrayal, a sin, and a crime in the highest moral and religious sense. Their eternal judgment now lies with God. May God save our people and our republic. The soul of our nation is breaking. Our government is either of the people, by the people, and for the people, or it is against us.