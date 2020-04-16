Kerbawy: Election will have death toll
0 comments

Kerbawy: Election will have death toll

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Republican Party, and their aiders and abettors on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the United States Supreme Court, have committed a crime against humanity, by weaponizing the COVID-19 pandemic, then aiming it at the people of Wisconsin, and then stating, "Your Life or Your Vote."

This election will have a death toll. This is a betrayal, a sin, and a crime in the highest moral and religious sense. Their eternal judgment now lies with God. May God save our people and our republic. The soul of our nation is breaking. Our government is either of the people, by the people, and for the people, or it is against us.

Chris Kerbawy, Racine

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Kramer: Blood on their hands

How many of us will die because lawmakers ignoring science are encouraging constituents to defy Safer At Home by attending religious services …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News