Keleman: Garbage disposal misinformation

As the manager of environmental engineering at InSinkErator for over 13 years, I was not only frustrated to see a syndicated article in The Journal Times on Oct. 23 with so much incorrect information on garbage disposals, but also disappointed in not being contacted for any clarification given our location here in Racine for over 80 years.

I am involved in the Racine Sustainable Business Network and the Greater Racine Zero Waste Initiative, both of which I have presented for numerous times on the environmental benefits of disposers. The article “How should I maintain my garbage disposal?” by Pogue of Angie’s List included references to blades — how to sharpen them and keep them clean. There are no blades. Also, to mention you shouldn’t grind fruits and vegetables, when they are made up of 90% water is misguided.

Virtually all food waste can be processed in disposers with proper use — water first, then turn on the disposer, add food scraps gradually and then let the water run a few extra seconds after grinding is complete.

Disposers are an important sustainability tool to help keep food waste out of landfills and can help create renewable energy at our local wastewater treatment plant through anaerobic digestion, and the residuals, or biosolids are beneficially land applied on local farm fields.