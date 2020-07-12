Kelegian: Love one another and wear a mask

Racine County is close to having the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin. Infection can cause long-term debilitating illness, permanent lung damage and death. All age groups are susceptible.
Understandably, many are unsure as to how to go about their daily lives. Public health officials have stated that currently the most effective and practical means to reduce cases is by wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing. Not wearing a mask risks infecting others.
We offer a few scripture verses to gain a sense of what advice Jesus might offer us:
“I give you a new commandment, that you love one another. Just as I have loved you, you also should love one another,” (John 13:34); “Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another,” (1 John 4:11); and “Do to others as you would have them do to you,” (Luke 6:31).
The Apostle Paul wrote “You, my brothers and sisters, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the flesh; rather, serve one another humbly in love,” (Gal 5:13).
Please show your concern for others in our beloved community: wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands often.
We understand the need to keep the economy going, but we also need to practice caution and care for each other when the risk to human life is not insignificant.
Brothers and sisters: for now — this is the new normal; let's do this together.
Father Yeprem Kelegian, Deacon Bob Bagley
and Deacon Greg Petro, Racine
