We had the great pleasure of attending Roosevelt School’s Black History Month Assembly, Feb. 28. The theme was “Motown.”
Each class performed a memorable classic tune with joyful enthusiasm. It was obvious that they had researched the history of Motown music and the background of the great artists whom they presented. We want to thank the principal, Mr. Lopez, the music teacher, Mrs. Zenisek, the teachers, staff and students for a delightful afternoon. We witnessed part of the excellence of the Racine public schools in action.
Thank you, Roosevelt students! You taught us so much about the music of our era. And, we are still humming those tunes.
Yeprem and Judy Kelegian
Racine
