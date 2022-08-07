Keith: Trash covered streets

I have noticed a lot of trash around the City of Racine. Where are the street sweepers?

Racine used to be a clean city. Now, wherever you go: trash on lawns, curbside and streets.

I contacted public works in early April because the snow had melted and the streets were not being cleaned of all the debris the melted snow had left behind. I was told that the vehicles were still being used for plowing until mid April and then switched to street cleaners.

I contacted them a few weeks ago to ask if I could get my street cleaned of all the trash. Don’t get me wrong, my neighbors and I do our part in picking up the trash also, but still trash shows up and sits for weeks. The person I talked to stated that the street cleaning is done after your garbage pick-up day.

Well, I know that I have gone around the neighborhood and spotted the same crushed soda can, etc. sitting curbside for weeks. I used to hear street cleaners ever morning around 2:30 a.m. Now I’m being told it’s being done once a week, but I’m not sure if that’s enough considering how trashy the city looks.

Just wondering if we can clean up this city, it looks a mess.

Vicki Keith, Racine