Keil: Wearing a mask protects others

Wearing masks during the pandemic still seems to be a sore point with many readers. My parents lived through two world wars and the Great Depression. In the process they grew up, married and raised five children. They didn't have much but they made it work. When I asked my mother about the bad times of the Depression and World War II she said: "Those bad times were the best times. If food was rationed, everyone chipped in what they had and made a feast for all. If gas was rationed, you walked or biked to work and said 'Hello' to your neighbor along the way."