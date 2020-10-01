 Skip to main content
Keil: Wearing a mask protects others
Wearing masks during the pandemic still seems to be a sore point with many readers. My parents lived through two world wars and the Great Depression. In the process they grew up, married and raised five children. They didn't have much but they made it work. When I asked my mother about the bad times of the Depression and World War II she said: "Those bad times were the best times. If food was rationed, everyone chipped in what they had and made a feast for all. If gas was rationed, you walked or biked to work and said 'Hello' to your neighbor along the way."

These bad times went on for years. Now for a few months we're asked to wear masks until a vaccine for the coronavirus is available and people are outraged. How sad! Our affluence has resulted in a generation of people who cannot tolerate such a relatively minor inconvenience. It makes me embarrassed to say I'm an American. Remember, I wear my mask to protect you. Don't you think you should return the favor?

John Keil, Mount Pleasant

