Keil: Recall Senator Johnson

In the last few months I have become deeply concerned with the behavior of our senator, Ron Johnson. He seems to have caught the mental illness that afflicts many in Washington DC. these days, becoming irrational and, at times, incoherent when he speaks. I think he has not been properly socially distancing. He has two years to go in his term but I feel we should relieve him of his responsibilities so he can seek the psychiatric help he so desperately needs.