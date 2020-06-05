Kegel: How would Martin handle this?
Kegel: How would Martin handle this?

We all need to interact with authentic empathy, seeking to understand those of color and their stories, and honestly examine our attitudes, perceptions, and biases. However, as my mother said, "Two wrongs don't make a right."

This truth appears to be a 'lost treasure' needing re-discovery.

Mr. Tate is correct up to a point: All lives, not exclusively Black lives, are the most precious gift and commodity God bestowed upon the earth. It is dishonest and disingenuous to downplay violence as a ‘just response’ to injustice.

Has he and other ‘leaders’ forgotten how far these actions are from the tenets and practices of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, men they publicly honor, men of color whose tenacity for peaceful protest and intolerance of violence changed societies?

Peaceful means exist to decry the murder of all the 'George Floyds'; arson, murder, pillage, and violence are ineffective, further polarizing society, kindling retaliatory violence, leaving all of us feeling empty and bitter.

Protesters and politicians should be asking: "How would Martin handle this?"

Michael Kegel, Mount Pleasant

