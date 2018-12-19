Scott Walker ends as he started, playing the office in a most selfish and divisive way. He, like a spoiled child, picks up his ball and walks off so that his successor will not enjoy the rules that were so graciously passed to him.
And thus, his contentious remembrances will linger as he enters his own political bardo (the intermediate or astral state of the soul after death and before rebirth). Well, except for the assist from his legislators who are also destined to have their own lingerings; and, like Walker, never to pass beyond his or her sick box to enable a most noble civic life.
Thomas Kee
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.