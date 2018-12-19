Try 1 month for 99¢

Scott Walker ends as he started, playing the office in a most selfish and divisive way. He, like a spoiled child, picks up his ball and walks off so that his successor will not enjoy the rules that were so graciously passed to him.

And thus, his contentious remembrances will linger as he enters his own political bardo (the intermediate or astral state of the soul after death and before rebirth). Well, except for the assist from his legislators who are also destined to have their own lingerings; and, like Walker, never to pass beyond his or her sick box to enable a most noble civic life.

Thomas Kee

Racine

