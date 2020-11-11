 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kee: Robin still learning to fly
0 comments

Kee: Robin still learning to fly

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

It would seem our young Robin is still learning to fly.

After his latest victory, one of his first statements published in the Nov. 5 edition of The Journal Times was lacking even a pinch of humility but instead the all too often use of vitriol, “This (vote) is a repudiation of Tony Evers’ leadership style…He abjectly failed.”

Since Mr. Vos has won elections in the 63rd District since 2004, I would suggest a more honest and forthright statement would have been, “Once again my decisive and well implemented gerrymandering proves that I can never lose!” (ok, just having fun with truth).

So young Robin, let’s try again. This time with positive, collegial and productive flight for all the citizens of Wisconsin. It is only then that you “shall rise up with wings like eagles.”

Thomas Kee, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News