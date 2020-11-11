Kee: Robin still learning to fly

It would seem our young Robin is still learning to fly.

After his latest victory, one of his first statements published in the Nov. 5 edition of The Journal Times was lacking even a pinch of humility but instead the all too often use of vitriol, “This (vote) is a repudiation of Tony Evers’ leadership style…He abjectly failed.”

Since Mr. Vos has won elections in the 63rd District since 2004, I would suggest a more honest and forthright statement would have been, “Once again my decisive and well implemented gerrymandering proves that I can never lose!” (ok, just having fun with truth).

So young Robin, let’s try again. This time with positive, collegial and productive flight for all the citizens of Wisconsin. It is only then that you “shall rise up with wings like eagles.”

Thomas Kee, Racine

