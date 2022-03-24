Kaymen: Vote for Rutkowski

Vote for Rutkowski

As a 3rd District resident and voter, I enthusiastically endorse Tom Rutkowski for County Board supervisor.

Think about the unique situation we find ourselves in right now. There is a flood of “misinformation” circulating on the Internet and in the news about so many important issues. Tom Rutkowski wants to help us educate ourselves to make informed choices. As a former educator, Tom is in a unique position to fill this much-needed leadership role. He is passionate about clean energy and creating a healthy environment for everyone. Tom also strongly believes in promoting greater awareness of Racine County services, including access to mental health services.

Tom Rutkowski is committed to working towards solutions for Racine County’s racial disparities in housing, income, employment and fair access to health care. And as a result of his involvement as a volunteer with Racine’s correctional facilities, he is acutely aware of the inequities that currently exist within our sentencing and incarceration history. Tom has partnered with the Racine Women for Racine Justice group. He will remain focused on finding ways that county government can reduce racial division and inequality in Racine County.

I wish Tom the very best on April 5 and urge all of my 3rd District neighbors to cast their vote for Tom Rutkowski for County Board supervisor.

Janet Kaymen,

Racine

