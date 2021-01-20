Katt: The Azarian family

I hire subcontractors that I know and trust. That is one reason why I choose to do business with the Azarians.

This case simply comes down to miscommunication. In hindsight, could things have been done differently? Yes, but there was no malicious intent by anyone.

The Azarian family has contributed to the better good of the Racine community for decades. Sam Azarian is as honest as they come. He will give you the shirt off his back.

I see no reason for the city to punish the Azarians and the city taxpayers ($30,000) and award this contract to the next highest bidder.

Herbert Katt, Racine

