 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Katt: The Azarian family
0 comments

Katt: The Azarian family

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I hire subcontractors that I know and trust. That is one reason why I choose to do business with the Azarians.

This case simply comes down to miscommunication. In hindsight, could things have been done differently? Yes, but there was no malicious intent by anyone.

The Azarian family has contributed to the better good of the Racine community for decades. Sam Azarian is as honest as they come. He will give you the shirt off his back.

I see no reason for the city to punish the Azarians and the city taxpayers ($30,000) and award this contract to the next highest bidder.

Herbert Katt, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Haas: End this regime

I have never been so ashamed of my country. When I watched in horror while terrorists violently overtook the Capitol building, I was certain I…

Letters

Rustici: An act of treason

So, did we witness a treasonous act on Jan. 6? I believe we did, and the act was perpetrated by the president of our country.

Letters

Jankovich: Trump should resign

Impeachment of Donald Trump is not “reckless” talk as Representative Bryan Steil suggests. Donald Trump incited terrorists to attempt a coup o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News