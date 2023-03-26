Service clubs have played a vital role in the Racine community with the Kiwanis Club of Racine at the forefront for over 100 years. We have been a driving force behind projects such as the entertainment stage at the Racine Zoo, children’s play areas at lakefront, a Sheriffs Dept. K-9 unit, and repairs to the Villa Street Cop House. With an emphasis on children, we give financial support Toys for Tots, Camp Anokijig, Racine Zoo as well as sponsor Kiwanis Baseball, the Kiwanis Youth Symphony and the Bring Up Grades (BUG) program now being used in five RUSD elementary schools. It would be a shame to lose this valuable community asset, but that may very well happen by the end of this year.

When I first moved to Racine in 2000, there were five Kiwanis Clubs serving the community, now there are only two. My club is down to 12 members, not enough to sustain us over the long haul. We have reached out to many local companies and individuals over the years through our annual fundraising events. This year, rather than holding a fundraiser, we will be asking local companies and individuals to contribute by becoming a member. After all, your personal time and expertise are our greatest asset.

It is time to re-imagine Kiwanis for the next generations; be it a virtual club or 3-2-1 (three hours of service, two hours of social activity and one in-person meeting per month). Whatever form it takes is up to you. To learn more, please contact us at RacineKiwanis@gmail.com; Kiwanis Club of Racine | Racine WI | Facebook; https://www.linkedin.com/company/kiwanis-club-of-racine/

Fred Kaste, Racine