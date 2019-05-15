Try 3 months for $3

The Journal Times most recent format change to the comics page is most disappointing. It calls to mind the old adage "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." 

The eliminated comics were some of my favorites. Friends and neighbors have expressed similar displeasure with these changes. Please reconsider.

Mike Kasprzak

Racine

