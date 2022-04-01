Karwowski: Thank you, Kelly Gallaher

Thank you, Kelly Gallaher ... for a better Mount Pleasant.
Cynthia Karwowski, Mount Pleasant
Tags
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Thank you, Kelly Gallaher ... for a better Mount Pleasant.
Cynthia Karwowski, Mount Pleasant
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I have a friend with special needs who was taken to the Ascension Hospital Emergency Department by ambulance and I stayed with him while tests…
Interviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the position of Supreme Court justice. I have to agree with David Brooks of the New York Times th…
Regarding the article, “Election officials unsure what’s legal” March 27, I believe Wisconsin voting laws are clear, straight forward and unam…
It's said confession is good for the soul. What if you're Republican and haven't got one? Robin Vos must tear his imaginary hair when fellow c…
Letters to the editor, Friday, March 18, 2022, from G.Kenneth Johnson M.D.: "Valid IDs are needed in many daily transactions: but not when voting."
In Friday’s paper, Judge Rihn was referenced as being frustrated with Robin Vos not providing texts and emails regarding the 2020 election inv…
Vote for Rutkowski
I want to tell you about our family. They are from thousands of miles away in a country called Afghanistan.
I am writing in hopes that perhaps you can help me find out why as a taxpayer I am having to pay the South Shore Fire Department $1,100 for an…
Republican politicians love to talk about patriotism and respect for the military. When it comes to backing that up with action, however, they…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.