Kudos to Adrienne Shea-Michaels’ letter in Friday, Aug. 17, Journal Times. 

Will Durant, a great writer, historian and philosopher once said, “When liberty becomes license, dictatorship is near.” Further, he said, “A great civilization is not conquered from without until it has destroyed itself from within.”

...Scary times — who’s next?

Cynthia Karwowski

Mount Pleasant

