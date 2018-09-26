The last thing President Trump should do is give the Democrats exactly what they want, the firing of Robert Mueller.
For the last year and half Mueller has been investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election. For the last year and half Democrats have claimed some sort of collusion existed between President Trump and the Russians — but the Mueller investigation has turned up just the opposite. Despite millions spent on the investigation and who knows how many thousands of hours of interviews and combing through documents, the investigation has led to not one single person around President Trump being prosecuted for colluding with the Russians during the 2016 election.
Democrats would love nothing more than for the President to fire Mueller so they can have their “he’s hiding something” claim look plausible. Instead, the President should let Mueller finish and prove he did nothing illegal in the 2016 elections. Only after that will the Democrats really have pie on their face and we can all move on as a country.
Jordan Karweik, Waterford
