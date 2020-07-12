Karweik: Thank you, healthcare distributors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It’s times like this when I’m proud to be an American.

Despite the fact that our nation is facing a pandemic, the supply chain that provides our medications and healthcare needs has stepped up to ensure we have what we need to get through these tough times.

While it often gets overlooked, the quiet heroes behind the scenes keeping our pharmacies and hospitals supplied are healthcare distributors. Distributors are critical to ensuing medicine, masks, and, hopefully soon, a vaccine get to all those who need it.

While we’ve heard all the bad that has come from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s time we highlight some of the great stories as well.

As we move forward towards this fall and a possible vaccine, we can be confident those supplying our nation’s medications will continue to innovate to ensure access to the health care products we all depend on whether they are COVID-19 related or not.

Jordan Karweik, Waterford

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0