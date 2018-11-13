Thousands of Wisconsinites suffer from a life altering disease: End State Renal Disease. Requiring countless hours a week in dialysis treatment, the disease not only impacts their health but also their ability to make a living. The situation is challenging but we as a country can help.
The Dialysis PATIENTS Demonstration Act is a bill in both the U.S. House and Senate with massive bipartisan support including from four Republicans and two Democrats here in Wisconsin. The bill is simple, it creates an integrated healthcare approach for those with ESRD, which would be centered around the location they spend much of their time each week — at dialysis facilities.
The bill helps make patient lives easier, saves both patients and taxpayers money and improves outcomes for those with ESRD. I hope our federal officials act quickly to pass this commonsense legislation.
Jordan Karweik, Waterford
