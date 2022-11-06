 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karweik: Government regulation

It may come as a surprise to the politicians in Washington, but the purpose of the government is to protect our rights, not limit them through overregulation of our personal choices. Too many people in our nation’s capital see it the other way around, unfortunately.

Various attempts over the past several decades to micromanage citizens’ medical decisions, food choices, recreation choices and personal lives have failed. Instead, they have bred resentment and fueled illicit markets to meet consumers’ needs, wants and demands.

We are presently in the middle of a great unwinding of the nation’s cannabis prohibition, for example. It’s not like the intricate web of federal, state and local laws restricting cannabis prevented people who want to consume it from doing so.

The current administration just announced a pardon for 6,500 people convicted on federal simple possession charges, a tacit admission that the prohibition hasn’t worked and has been less than fair.

It’s odd then that the same administration would simultaneously push a regulation that would essentially ban all tobacco products. If you’re like me, you’re thinking: here we go again.

Why the double standard? Trick question — there’s no logic to government overreach.

Jordan Karweik, Mount Pleasant

