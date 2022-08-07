 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Karweik: Energy independence

  • 0

Families, small businesses and workers are all feeling the pain of these record gas prices. But what’s more frustrating than the price at the pump is the White House’s refusal to take serious action to reduce the burden on our wallets.

Short-term ideas like gas tax freezes and releasing our oil reserves don’t come close to addressing the fundamental problem we’ve created with our current national energy policy.

Instead of figuring out ways to harness our nation’s supply of oil and natural gas, we’ve stifled the industry, putting more regulations in place and waging a public relations war on its companies. And at the same time the White House complains about increased prices while they continue to take steps to move towards their promised goal of ending all oil production.

Instead of threatening energy companies and blaming them for market forces out of their control, we should be expanding our nation’s energy infrastructure. That means building more pipelines, lifting restrictions on federal lands and waters, reducing permitting burdens and implementing policies that encourage investment in US oil production.

People are also reading…

I encourage Sen. Johnson to continue to advocate for policies that bring us closer to energy independence and I urge the White House to stop playing games with the livelihood of the American people and start working with the energy industry to provide meaningful relief.

Jordan Karweik, Waterford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

Gableman wasted precious tax dollars -- Donald Sanford

According to the article in the July 26 Wisconsin State Journal "Gableman faces new challenge," our state Legislature has spent almost $1 million on the fiasco known as Michael Gableman's investigation of the 2020 election. And it’s not done. The meter is still running. Just think of how $1 million could improve our schools or our aging infrastructure.

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

State's high court has been disgraceful -- Joel Winnig

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is disgraceful and corrupt. It didn’t used to be that way. Under the leadership of the late great Shirley Abrahamson, the court was respected as one of the best in the nation, and its opinions were used as a guide by other state supreme courts. It also was open and transparent in its operations, using its rule-making powers in open meetings.

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

Make drop boxes permanent option -- Don Golembiewski

I recently read about an Associated Press survey of state election officials on the reliability of using drop boxes in the 2020 election. According to the poll, drop boxes didn’t lead to any significant problems. There were no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. Election officials collected the ballots and brought them to where they were counted in a safe and controlled environment.

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Stop discriminating on vaccine status -- Liam McGilligan

Age, sex, race, religion, national origin, ancestry, creed, pregnancy, marital status, parental status, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability -- this is the latest and most extensive list I have seen of characteristics which an employer may not discriminate against in hiring under state or federal laws.

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

Democrats welcome decent Republicans -- Connor Smith

I always say that I am a proud Democrat, and a prouder American. My views are unequivocally left of center, and often far from center. It may surprise some people that I mourn the growing extirpation of principled conservatives in this country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News