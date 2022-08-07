Karweik: Energy independence

Families, small businesses and workers are all feeling the pain of these record gas prices. But what’s more frustrating than the price at the pump is the White House’s refusal to take serious action to reduce the burden on our wallets.

Short-term ideas like gas tax freezes and releasing our oil reserves don’t come close to addressing the fundamental problem we’ve created with our current national energy policy.

Instead of figuring out ways to harness our nation’s supply of oil and natural gas, we’ve stifled the industry, putting more regulations in place and waging a public relations war on its companies. And at the same time the White House complains about increased prices while they continue to take steps to move towards their promised goal of ending all oil production.

Instead of threatening energy companies and blaming them for market forces out of their control, we should be expanding our nation’s energy infrastructure. That means building more pipelines, lifting restrictions on federal lands and waters, reducing permitting burdens and implementing policies that encourage investment in US oil production.

I encourage Sen. Johnson to continue to advocate for policies that bring us closer to energy independence and I urge the White House to stop playing games with the livelihood of the American people and start working with the energy industry to provide meaningful relief.

Jordan Karweik, Waterford