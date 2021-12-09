Karweik: DNR needs to offer help

As a small business owner, I can tell you that we’re feeling the energy price increases just as bad as everyone else. While these price increases are a national phenomenon, here in the Midwest our situation could quickly become a lot worse if regulators at the Wisconsin DNR don’t quickly approve the Enbridge Line 5 relocation project.

Line 5 safely and efficiently moves about 540,000 barrels of oil and natural gas liquids that are turned into gas to fuel our vehicles and propane used to heat hundreds of thousands of homes. The pipeline owner, Enbridge, is currently trying to relocate the pipeline at the request of a northern Wisconsin tribe. If not approved, the entire upper Midwest could see a massive energy price spike above and beyond the huge price jump we’ve already seen this past year.

Regulators at the Wisconsin DNR need to offer some help to our state’s small businesses and families. They need to quickly approve the Line 5 relocation.

Jordan Karweik, Waterford

