Karweik: Artificial pricing will harm patients

While we hear a lot about the flaws in the U.S. healthcare system, the reality is that while imperfect, our system still leads the world in innovation. This innovation is most evident when looking at the medications our country creates. Believe it or not, our country produces more new prescription drugs than the rest of the world combined because we have a free-market system which rewards innovation and discovery. Unfortunately, plans in Washington could threaten that innovation.

Instead of a market-based system which rewards innovation, a price fixing plan known as ‘international reference pricing’ or an ‘international pricing index’ would impose artificial, arbitrary, drug prices that would skirt the market, ignore research and development costs, and move us closer to socialized medicine.

While artificial pricing may sound nice to some, the reality is that it will harm U.S. patients by limiting the availability of drugs. The proof is right in front of us. In countries that already use this pricing system like France and Canada patients only have access to about 50% of new drugs, while currently U.S. patients have access to about 90% of new drugs.