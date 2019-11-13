Karweik: Advocating for Bill AB 450/SB 365

It’s not often a bill gets introduced in Madison that is easy to understand, would save taxpayers millions and leaves you wondering, “How is this not already the law?” That bill is Assembly Bill 450/Senate Bill 365 and it does nothing more than require local governments open up competition on water infrastructure projects.

If you’re wondering how we don’t already have open competition on water infrastructure projects, the answer will make you shake your head. Believe it or not, in many cities in Wisconsin — Madison and Milwaukee to name two large examples — there are actually arcane rules restricting water infrastructure projects to a single pipe material, ductile iron. While this material may have been cutting edge 70 years ago, these days technology has allowed for the use of other materials. Yet these local governments refuse to change their outdated rules.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AB 450/SB 365 simply says that local governments can no longer restrict bidding on water infrastructure projects to a single material if other materials meet engineering standards. It’s a change the U.S Conference of Mayors estimates could cut costs by 29% on these types of projects. Statewide, that’s millions of dollars.