Deadline for election letters

Karp: Vote for Rutkowski

Vote for Rutkowski

Some of you may remember Tom Rutkowski as your teacher at Horlick or Walden. Some of you, like me, may remember him as the teacher of your children. As an English teacher, Tom challenged his students to think critically — to research and give thought to the issues raised in literature and to consider the source and audience for all information they read.

It is with this same critical eye that I believe Tom will serve as a member of the Racine County Board of Supervisors. He will spend the time to research the issues and claims around them to find out what is true, weigh the facts and make decisions based on what is best for the community.

Tom cares deeply about Racine as evidenced by his leadership in the Sierra Club, the Southeast Wisconsin Group Buy, the Clean Power Coalition and creation of the Zoo Beach mosaics. His thoughtful insight will add value to the discussions of the complex issues that are faced by the Racine County Board.

As a resident of the 3rd District, I would feel fortunate to have Tom represent me, and I know that Tom will do his very best to thoughtfully consider the concerns of broader Racine County to advance the economic, cultural, environmental and wellness agendas for the entire community. Vote for Tom R. on April 5.

Debra Karp, Racine

