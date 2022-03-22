 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Karamitos: Taxes and road repairs

Currently we pay taxes on every gallon of gas we purchase. And part of those taxes help pay for road repairs and paving etc. But as more people buy EV cars the tax base for roads will go down. So either the government will have to raise taxes on those still driving gas cars or charge those with EV cars a per mile tax driven, or both, in order to make up for road revenue loss. But our current government will not mention that. In 1981 President Reagan said it best — "government is not the solution to our problems, goverment is the problem."

Angelo Karamitos, Racine

