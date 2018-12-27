I read the article in The Journal Times on Dec. 19. Ms. Cruz seemed upset that tax money is going to private schools.
Well Ms. Cruz, the money follows the student. The same student whose parent or parents pay taxes.
And Ms. Cruz should be asking two questions.
1. Why is Racine Unified losing so many students?
2. Why does Racine Unified keep the same staff with fewer and fewer students?
Maybe staff totals versus student totals should be in the next tax insert.
Angelo Karamitos
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.