I read the article in The Journal Times on Dec. 19. Ms. Cruz seemed upset that tax money is going to private schools.

Well Ms. Cruz, the money follows the student. The same student whose parent or parents pay taxes.

And Ms. Cruz should be asking two questions.

1. Why is Racine Unified losing so many students?

2. Why does Racine Unified keep the same staff with fewer and fewer students?

Maybe staff totals versus student totals should be in the next tax insert.

Angelo Karamitos

Racine

